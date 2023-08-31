Different circumstance, same mentality.
That’s what Victoria East sophomore quarterback Kason Kolle is hoping his team enters with during Friday night’s non-district away game against New Braunfels Canyon (0-1).
“I think I can speak for all of us (that) we’re all confident right now,” Kolle said. “We’ve been preparing all week for this and the coaches have prepared us right.”
Kolle will be getting his first start for the Titans (1-0), after senior Landon Partida got the nod in a 29-21 season-opening win over San Antonio Taft last week.
However, Kolle will enter the game against the Cougars with three quarters of game experience after subbing in for Partida, who completed three of his four passes for 23 yards and a touchdown in week 1. East head coach Charlie Reeve expects both quarterbacks to see the field on Friday.
“Just managing the offense, keeping us out of a bad place, making good decisions and taking care of the football,” Reeve said he hopes to see out of both.
Reeve was glad to get the week 1 win, which was the first of his head coaching career, but knows his team has to continue to build on each week.
“Last week was last week, and we got to continue to put in the work if we want to get the same result,” he said.
The Titans will face a Cougars team that is coming off of a 32-29 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on the road.
"It’s going to be a good challenge for us going on the road for the first time," Reeve said. "Canyon is a really good team, both sides of the football."
East lost to Canyon last season 55-29, but the Titans will see a different quarterback in Austin Westlake junior transfer Reece Deitrick.
In his first start for Canyon, Deitrick threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns. He added 54 yards on the ground.
“He’s a good player, he throws it well,” Reeve said of Deitrick. “We’re going to have to be sharp as far as our keys and being where we’re supposed to be in the secondary because they have a really good receiver.”
East’s defense will enter the game fresh off a six-takeaway performance against Taft, with two being interceptions from the secondary.
“I feel like we just need to force a lot of turnovers, not allow as many first downs, and (limit) passing,” said senior defensive back Braylin Vasquez about the Titans' defensive game plan.
The team also was helped out by the linebacking corps, with senior Joe Soto and sophomore Caleb Alvarez recording 10 tackles each.
"(The defense) set a high bar for this week, and I believe they can do the same, if not better," Kolle said. "But us as an offense also have to do better getting first downs and finding a way to get into the end zone."