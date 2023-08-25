 Skip to main content
East football booster club rallies behind Titans

Victoria East’s Adharion Walker decorates his football helmet on Thursday at Victoria East High School.

Rosalinda Mendoza and her crew of 50 parents helped the Victoria East varsity football team gear up for Friday night kickoff.

Leading up to the game, Mendoza, beginning her second season as president of the football booster club, joined fellow football moms for a locker room decoration session.

Balloons and streamers were placed all around the room, and bags of goodies were left in each locker, giving players an extra boost of energy before they take the field.

"We're showing some spirit as a way to support our sons," Mendoza, of the "Locker Room Moms" program, said.

Each week, parents will leave a new slogan on their sons' locker, Mendoza said.

Victoria East’s Breshawn Brown decorates his helmet with help from his grandfather, Patrick Herron, on Thursday at Victoria East High School.
The Victoria East logo is placed on a football helmet the day before the season opening game on Thursday at Victoria East High School.

About 24 hours before the game, players gathered in the back gym at East High School to have their "hero," whether that be their father or a beloved community member, attach the team decal on their helmets.

The booster club also took an active role in the Unleash the Beast pep rally on Aug. 12, Mendoza said. At the rally, East students, faculty and parents cheered as football players, cheerleaders and the Mighty Titan Band basked in the spotlight.

Throughout the 2023 season, Mendoza said East fans should be prepared to wave their spirit towels and ring their cowbells as the players run onto the gridiron. The "Tunnel Dads" will be greeting players as they head to the sideline for the first time.

Head coach Charlie Reeve makes a speech to his players before they begin to decorate their helmets on Thursday at Victoria East High School.

After wearing neon and showing off their construction worker costumes Friday night, East students will dress according to a different theme during the remaining home games on the schedule, Mendoza said.

Mendoza said this year is shaking up to be an exciting one with a new head coach, Charlie Reeve, at the helm of the program. This year's varsity squad has 23 seniors and a "big freshman group."

"We're looking forward to working with the new coach and we're hyped about what he'll do with this team," Mendoza said.

Football players decorate their helmets with parents and guardians on Thursday at Victoria East High School.

Mendoza's youngest son Roman is a senior on the football team this season.

"The way the football team has loved on my son, I can see there's a football family and that inspires me to rally behind them," Mendoza said.

In addition to cheering on the football team, Mendoza also considers herself to be a "big supporter" of the marching band, cheerleaders and the training staff that takes care of the players.

"It takes a village to run a program," she said.

Victoria East’s D’Kaylan National looks at his helmet on Thursday at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East’s Adharion Walker decorates his helmet with his dad Darryle Walker on Thursday at Victoria East High School.

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

