Just one day after being waived by the New England Patriots, Bailey Zappe is back with the organization.
Zappe, a Victoria East grad, signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Wednesday after clearing waivers, according to the NFL Network. Along with Zappe, quarterback Malik Cunningham also signed to the practice squad.
Zappe got interest from seven other teams, according to the report, but opted to stay with the Patriots.
Mac Jones is the only quarterback listed on the Patriots’ current 53-man roster.
Zappe started two games for the Patriots last season in place of an injured Jones, and claimed a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions and a 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
He completed 71% of his passes and averaged 8.5 yards per attempt.
Zappe was the 137th overall pick by New England in the 2022 draft out of Western Kentucky. At WKU, he threw for an NCAA record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in his senior season.