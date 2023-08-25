Victoria East entered Friday night’s game against San Antonio Taft on a mission.
Not only did the Titans have the opportunity to start their season 1-0 with a win over the team that beat them in last year’s season opener 42-13, but a victory would have also given Charlie Reeve his first as a head coach.
East couldn’t have started off the contest any better, capitalizing off of six takeaways in the first half to take a 26-7 lead into the locker room.
The Raiders clawed their way back in the second half, cutting their deficit to just 8 points to give themselves one last chance to tie the game with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
However, East’s defense held off Taft and a pass breakup from junior defensive back Braylin Vasquez on fourth-and-14 sealed the 29-21 victory for the Titans (1-0) at Memorial Stadium. The win gave the team the opportunity to celebrate their head coach with a Gatorade shower.
“It’s awesome, we’ve got great kids.” a soaked Reeve said. “It’s awesome to be 1-0 and get that first win, but mainly for them to see what happens when you work hard. I’m just ecstatic for those guys.”
“It was an amazing thing,” said senior Nijahrell Prater about getting to shower Reeve after the game. “We really feel like it started with him. He came in and turned things around. He was a really big factor in helping us come together as a team and as a family.”
Two of the Titans’ three touchdowns came from the legs of Prater in the first half.
Lining up in the wildcat formation on both scoring plays, Prater took the first run 57 yards and the second 46 yards to the house to give East an early lead and get over the 100-yard rushing mark.
“To be honest it wasn’t all on me. It was the blocking,” Prater said. “(Jaden Williams), Bryson Ortega and the line, phenomenal. I wouldn’t have done it without them. They were just straight runs for me.”
The other touchdown came from the arm of senior quarterback Landon Partida, who connected with Jo’Carii Barnes on a 24-yard touchdown with just under four minutes left in the first quarter.
Partida got the start at quarterback for the Titans, but Kason Kolle came in the second quarter and finished out the game. Partida ended the game completing four of his five passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. Kolle went 2-4 in the air for nine yards and added 16 yards on the ground.
“I told those guys going into the game that both of them were going to play. How we rotated them in I didn’t know, it was just the flow of the game and I just felt like Kason came in in the second quarter and I thought we had a rhythm going,” Reeve said. “It wasn’t anything that Landon did or didn’t do, we just decided to stay with (Kolle).”
Both quarterbacks started offensive possessions on Taft’s side of the field with help from the takeaways from their defense.
Two of the takeaways came on East kickoffs, another three were forced fumbles by the defense. Grayson Youngblood and Bryson Ortega also intercepted Taft quarterback Johnie Lott.
“This game would not have ended the way it did without them,” Kolle said about the defense. “They started off great and led to a great win to start off the season great.”
Reeve was especially pleased with his special teams unit. The kickoff recorded the two takeaways, and junior place kicker Jaydin Aguirre knocked through three field goals, one from 42 yards out, 39 yards out and 30 yards out.
“Our kickers, how about those guys,” Reeve said. “In all phases, our punters, our kickers, field goal, our special teams were really good tonight and so today was a great start.”
East's defense did allow three touchdowns from Taft, as Lott connected with wide receiver Jayden Aleman for all three scores, but Reeve knows his team has time to improve before district play.
“I don’t think we scratched the surface yet," Reeve said. "Obviously we got to learn how to finish and we got to clean up a lot of things."