It has been over 285 days since Victoria East has played a meaningful football game.
After falling in the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2022, the Titans spent months training in the spring and summer to prepare for this season, which kicks off Friday night against San Antonio Taft 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
“We’re feeling very excited. We’ve been waiting for a long time,” said returning East starter Nijahrell Prater. “We put in a lot of work. It’s been a long offseason and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”
The game against the Raiders will also serve as the debut for Charlie Reeve as the Titans’ head coach.
“I don’t think anything is different than any other year,” Reeve said about being a head coach in his first game. “There’s always excitement to get out there and play the first game, so I’m excited to see our guys play.”
One question that has been lingering around East is who the starting quarterback will be for week one.
Reeve and his coaching staff have spent months watching senior Landon Partida and sophomore Kason Kolle compete for the job, and still needed the final week before the season to decide the starter.
No matter who ends up getting the start for the Titans, Reeve expects both guys to be ready to have their name called at any point.
“I think at some point both guys are going to have to be prepared to play,” Reeve said. “I think both guys have shown different things that they can do well.”
Whether it’s Partida or Kolle leading the offense, Reeve thinks they will have to be prepared to face a difficult Taft defense.
“They do a lot of different things in the secondary, they give you fits,” Reeve said about Taft. “They’re big up front and their skill guys in the secondary do a good job, so it’s going to be a challenge.”
The Raiders return only a handful of players from last year’s team, with one of those being senior quarterback Johnie Lott.
"They're quarterback is a really good player," Reeve said. "They're good up front and they've got some weapons that if we're not fundamentally sound and get hats to the football they can hurt you."
The Titans faced off against Taft in last year’s season opener and fell 42-13 on the road.
The loss gives all six of the returning starters motivation to change the outcome of the game this season.
“We definitely have a little edge in our bag knowing we lost to this team,” said senior Bryson Ortega. “We’re coming a little harder this year to make sure we win.”
Ortega and Prater will be keys in the Titans' secondary this season, an area of the team Reeve hopes can improve on from 2022.
"We've got to communicate and compete when the ball's in the air, but I think we have a chance to be pretty good in the secondary," Reeve said.