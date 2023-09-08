Victoria East needed a quick start on Friday.
Facing an undefeated Gregory-Portland team that has proven to score points in a hurry, any type of lead would have benefited the Titans.
East got exactly that on Friday night at home, going up 20-7 after the first quarter.
However, the Titans couldn’t keep the pressure on the Wildcats and in the ensuing three quarters were outscored by 35 points to fall 49-27 in their last non-district game of the season.
The Titans (1-2) allowed 28 unanswered points in the second quarter, three of the scores coming from two fumbles in their own territory and a blocked field goal returned for a Wildcats’ (3-0) touchdown.
“I thought we played two good quarters and right now we’re making too many mistakes that we can’t get out of our own way,” said East head coach Charlie Reeve. “I told the guys that I put that on me. I've got to find a way for us to play four quarters.”
Gregory-Portland’s offense hurt East on the ground, ending the game rushing for over 375 yards, with running back Gabriel Juarez accounting for 242 of those yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries.
“We were fast in the beginning, and whenever the running back started doing everything, making plays in the second quarter we started having our heads down,” said East sophomore linebacker Caleb Alvarez. “I don’t think we were executing as much.”
Juarez scored the first touchdown for the Wildcats on a 36-yard run just 1:03 into the game and added a second quarter score from a yard out.
Wildcats' quarterback Reed Dooms also scored on a 24-yard run, and passed for another to Carmello Catalano for 25 yards.
Dooms ended the game completing 11 passes for over 100 yards.
Although East closed the second quarter with a 65-yard touchdown connection from senior quarterback Landon Partida to senior receiver Bryson Ortega to be down 35-27 at the half, that would be the last time the Titans would get on the scoreboard.
Gregory-Portland’s Juarez scored on runs of 41 and 18 yards to put the game out of reach in the third quarter.
“Third and fourth quarter, we kind of let off and there’s just certain things that we need to do,” said senior linebacker Joe Soto. “They’ve got great running backs so we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do.”
Partida got the start for the Titans at quarterback after last week’s starter, Kason Kolle, was sidelined due to team procedures.
Partida ended the game completing eight of his 19 pass attempts for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
After senior Nijahrell Prater got East on the board for the first time in the game with an 86-yard kick return for a touchdown, Partida found Ortega for a 17-yard touchdown at the 10:43 mark of the first quarter.
East senior running back Jaden Williams also scored on a 3-yard run to close the first quarter.
Victoria East has a bye week next before opening up district play on the road against Corpus Christi Carroll on Sept. 21.
"It's definitely good to get all of the mistakes out of the way before the district season starts," Partida said.