Since 2018, two of the premier programs in South Texas have been Corpus Christi Veterans and Corpus Christi Miller.
Last season the two Corpus Christi programs finished first and second in District 14-5A, Division I and are picked to do so again. While Veterans and Miller have been two of the top teams in the region, their styles are vastly different. Veterans strength in recent years has stemmed from its defensive line, while Miller’s explosive passing game has been the catalyst of its success.
“They have a lot of explosive players,” Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce said. “I think that’s a continual challenge when we step on the field against them, they have a lot of explosive players and you have to be ready to ball out.”
Victoria East head coach Charlie Reeve will be in the district for the first time this season, and when watching film and getting to know his district the first thing that stood out to him was the level of talent in the district, especially amongst the top two teams.
“Number one they got good players and number two I think those guys are well coached,” Reeve said. “When you have those two things you always have a chance to be successful and you know those are programs that are starting to develop a tradition of winning and there is no substitute for that.”
Last season, East and West were able to make the postseason as the third and fourth seed in the district. The story was similar for each Victoria school. The Warriors and Titans fell to the top two teams but were able to win relatively easy games against the bottom of the district before playing each other in the final week of the season where West won 33-23 to clinch the third seed.
This year Victoria East and West expect stiffer competition from other district opponents, specifically Corpus Christi Carroll, who has a new campus opening up and with the enrollment surpassing 2,000 kids.
Last season the district was clear cut, with district champions Veterans going 7-0, Miller 6-1, West 5-2 and East 4-3 with Carroll going 3-4.
This season West gets a good break in the schedule, with both Miller and Veterans traveling to Victoria to take on the Warriors.
Victoria East gets Miller at home but will travel to Corpus Christi to play Veterans. A game to circle, though, could be the Titans’ district opener, when they travel to play Carroll in a game that could have massive playoff implications on just Sept. 21.