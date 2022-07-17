Throughout the year, PetSmart stores hold National Adoption Weeks to get furry companions to their forever homes.

But since the COVID-19 pandemic, economic uncertainty has slowed pet adoptions significantly. Still, many pets were able to find new homes on Saturday at PetSmart, 7812 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway.

Economy stress slows down national adoption weekend at PetSmart
A long hair cat lays in his cage awaiting adoption at PetSmart Saturday during National Adoption Weekend.

“PetSmart is all about finding pets their forever homes and that’s why it (National Adoption weekend) is so important to get pets off the street and into a place to live,” PetSmart manager Kelly Johnson said.

Before the pandemic, the Victoria PetSmart usually adopted out from 30 to 40 pets in a single weekend, Johnson said. In the years since, workers have seen those numbers dwindle to six to 10 a weekend.

Many of the pets on display for adoption were saved from dire situations, such as kittens from litters that were left in a large trash bins, dogs that were emaciated and brought back to full health and many other similar stories.

PetSmart customers look at the cats up for adoption Saturday during National Adoption Weekend.

As of Saturday afternoon, four dogs and a few cats from various rescue organizations had been adopted.

“Every adoption is a blessing, that’s for sure,” Daphanie Pinkston, Deez Louis Dogs founder, said.

When an animal is adopted, it is a relief for organizations like Deez Louis Dogs because it means more room for other rescues. But it also means their work paid off and animals were able to find new homes, Pinkston said.

Two kitten sibling lay nervously together in their cage Saturday at PetSmart during National Adoption Weekend.

All the animals adopted can be returned if the situation isn’t ideal for the owner and the pet after adoption and will go back to organizations that rescued them, Johnson said. It may take longer with the economic conditions, but the organizations and PetSmart are committed to finding each of their pets a home.

The event will continue through 5 p.m. on Sunday, with plenty of pets still available for adoption. The next National Adoption Week is Nov. 7-13.

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

