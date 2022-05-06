EDNA — In a small suburban neighborhood in Edna near Edna High School as you drive along the streets, you may see the beaming smile of Emery Guerrero, 3, looking out the front door, watching the world outside.

However, two years ago, that youthful smile was nearly ended early due to congestive heart failure caused by a heart birth defect known as a ventricular septal defect.

Ventricular septal defect, or VSD, is a birth defect of the heart in which there is a hole in the septum that separates the two lower chambers of the heart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For her mother, Courtney Whitehead, 30, the disease had her fearing the worst after she was admitted to Citizens Medical Center due to being in heart failure and transported by helicopter and plane several times between children's hospitals in Corpus Christi, Houston and San Antonio throughout the time Emery was dealing with the condition.

Because of her condition, Emery would frequently look pale in the face with her cheeks flushed as she struggled with VSD and any of the numerous viral infections she would get because of the fluid around her lungs, Whitehead said Thursday.

Every time she rode with her youngest daughter on the helicopters to these larger hospitals to treat Emery, all the height-adverse Whitehead could do was stare at Emery's heart monitor. Every time they would hit turbulence, she would see it fluctuate.

"I didn't think she would make it," Whitehead said. "I didn't think she would see her first birthday."

Eventually, Emery was finally able to fight off the multiple infections she had to deal with and get the surgery she needed to fix her heart at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio on her first birthday, Whitehead said.

Whitehead thanked all the doctors and nurses who helped care for Emery during that trying time as well as the community and family who rallied around to support her and her daughter during their time of need.

Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign to pay for Emery's medical expenses, the family is relatively debt free thanks to the $5,500 that was donated to the family with only the expense for travel for the flights to the out-of-town hospitals left, she said.

While she was shocked at how much money was raised, she wasn't surprised. Victoria and Edna rallied around them as a community, she said.

"As a community, we always look out and support our own regardless of race or belief," she said.

When Emery came home from the surgery, people would have had no idea she had just undergone heart surgery outside of the bandages on her chest. Within 72-hours of being home, Emery was already climbing on the furniture and jumping off like nothing happened.

"It was scary because when she first got home we treated her like a little china doll," Emery's great aunt, Theresa Whitehead said.

However, because that mentality, they were extra careful with Emery. She had her surgery near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, so anytime someone would get sick, they would self-quarantine and sanitize upon getting home to protect Emery because they had no idea what the virus could do to her, Courtney Whitehead said.

As the pandemic has started to become endemic, Emery's mom has become much less anxious over her health as she starts to live the life of a normal girl, she said.

God has a plan for everyone and sometimes it's meant to send a message, and the end result was the family ultimately becoming much closer through the whole ordeal, Theresa Whitehead said.

Now, Emery has school to look forward to in her future. She gets to enjoy all the joys of being a child that weren't a guarantee in the first year of her life.

She gets to enjoy a love of swimming, tea parties and playing with her stuffed pink rabbit Pinky, which has been with her through the whole journey.