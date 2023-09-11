Edna fell from No. 3 to No. 9 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 3A, Division I poll.
The Cowboys suffered a double overtime 42-41 loss to Refugio, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, Division I, in Week 3.
Yoakum stayed at the No. 10 spot in Class 3A, Division I, despite a 41-34 road loss to Cuero, the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Division II.
Tidehaven stayed at No. 3 in Class 3A, Division II after a 56-0 shutout over Palacios.
Falls City, the No. 9 team in Class 2A, Division II a week ago, fell out of the rankings after a 24-21 loss to Stockdale.
In Week 4, Yoakum-Calhoun, Tidehaven-Industrial, Cuero-Calallen, Edna-Sinton and Refugio-Bishop will match up.