Edna vs. Refugio football
Buy Now

Edna’s Jaykub Reyes scores the first touchdown of the game for the Cowboys during Friday’s game against Refugio at Bobcat Stadium.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Edna fell from No. 3 to No. 9 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 3A, Division I poll.

The Cowboys suffered a double overtime 42-41 loss to Refugio, the No. 2 team in Class 2A, Division I, in Week 3.

Yoakum stayed at the No. 10 spot in Class 3A, Division I, despite a 41-34 road loss to Cuero, the No. 4 team in Class 4A, Division II.

Tidehaven stayed at No. 3 in Class 3A, Division II after a 56-0 shutout over Palacios.

Falls City, the No. 9 team in Class 2A, Division II a week ago, fell out of the rankings after a 24-21 loss to Stockdale.

In Week 4, Yoakum-Calhoun, Tidehaven-Industrial, Cuero-Calallen, Edna-Sinton and Refugio-Bishop will match up. 

Tags