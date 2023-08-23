For the past two years, Edna has been the team to beat in District 15-3A, Division I.
The Cowboys have a 12-0 record in district and have outscored district opponents 516-82 the last two years which resulted in district titles.
After a 13-2 finish last season and a trip to the state semifinal, the Cowboys have a target on their back in district play.
“I think the last couple of years have been that way,” said Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. “Everybody gets up for us and they want to play well so we have to deal with that week to week.”
Industrial won district in 2021 and has placed second the past two seasons. The Cobras only losses in district play both seasons have been to the Cowboys.
“Obviously, we’re all fighting and chasing Edna right now. They’ve proven the last couple of years that they’re the ones to go get,” said Industrial head coach Craig Nairn. “Hopefully we’ve closed the gap some and put ourselves in position to keep a game close.”
Goliad enters the season ranked as the No. 19 team in the Texas Football preseason poll.
The Tigers’ game against Edna in 2022 was the most competitive district game for the Cowboys, which ended in a 21-7 victory for Edna.
Goliad head coach Kevin Salazar thinks his defense, which returns nine players from last season’s team that went 4-2 in district to finish third, will be the backbone of the team.
“They’re doing a great job out there leading and putting us in the right fronts and in the right coverages so I think (we’re strong) on the defensive end,” Salazar said.
Palacios ended last season one game behind Corpus Christi London, which claimed the final playoff spot in the district.
Although the Sharks will be playing a first-year quarterback in junior Ty Trcka, Palacios head coach Chad Graves hopes his team can still compete for one of the four playoff spots.
“If we can find a way of getting ahold of Goliad or London then I think we have a chance of sneaking in the back door,” he said.