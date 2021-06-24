An Edna hospital storage building was significantly damaged by fire Thursday evening, according to a Jackson County Hospital District news release.

Firefighters got the blaze under control by about 11:30 p.m., said Mayor Lance Smiga, who also is the chief executive officer of the hospital district, located at 1013 S. Wells St. No injuries were reported.

Videos contributed by Victoria resident Charles Young, who works in Edna, of a large fire engulfing a Jackson County Hospital District storage building around 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

Recommended For You


Chase covers breaking news, crime and courts for the Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or at @chasedrogers on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Breaking News & Public Safety Reporter

"I am a North Texas native with a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism from Texas State University. I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.