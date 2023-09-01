EDNA — Edna learned something about itself Friday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys discovered they may get down in a game, but if they keep playing they’re not out.
“That shows what type of team we are,” said Edna senior Jaykub Reyes. “It shows what we’re all about.”
The Cowboys scored three consecutive touchdowns to overcome a 14-point third-quarter deficit and capture a 28-21 win over Bay City.
Edna, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, Division I, improved to 2-0 on the season. The Blackcats, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, Division I, dropped to 1-1.
“We came into the game knowing we were going to be missing a key player in the first half,” said Edna quarterback Jaiden Clay. “We made a lot of mistakes in this game. Just to be in the game with a good team like that is vital to our success.”
The Cowboys played the first half without running back Kade Rodas, who was ejected from last week’s win over East Bernard.
But Rodas’ return didn’t seem to matter when Bay City's Jada Andrews scored the first of two touchdowns on the opening possession of the third quarter.
Rodas then muffed the ensuing kickoff, which led to another Andrews touchdown run and the Blackcats took a 21-7 lead with 8:33 left in the third quarter.
“That’s the one thing that I bragged on them about,” Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said of overcoming the deficit. “The rest of it I wasn’t bragging. It didn’t help not having our running back in the first half, but it is what it is. We’re just playing in spurts right now. We’re not playing consistently good football. I think it’s more mental than anything.”
The Blackcats had a chance to extend their lead but missed a 33-yard field goal, and Edna scored on three of its next four possessions.
“We started giving up the big play,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “We couldn’t move the ball on offense. We were going three and out and giving them the ball and they were getting the big play up the middle. We didn’t stop it all night and those guys got loose and they made plays when it counted.”
The Cowboys pulled within a touchdown when Clay and Braylen Harris connected for a 46-yard touchdown pass on third-and-12 with nine seconds left in the third quarter.
“We just had to step up,” Reyes said. “We had to put some stuff in our necks and go attack it.”
Edna tied the game and took the lead on a pair of 77-yard runs up the middle by Clay and Rodas.
“It’s keep-keep counter,” Clay said. “You could tell they had their safeties aligned outside. The backside counter was open. I just saw a hole and I knew my line was going to produce so I just went.”
Rodas, who carried 14 times for 152 yards, did the same on Edna’s next snap after Bay City had gone three-and-out.
“Early on everybody wants to stop the counter so they squeeze down on it,” Mitchell said. “We go to other things to get them to widen out. We finally got it more where they were coming up field. We saw that and it hit.”
Bay City’s comeback attempt was cut short, as quarterback Alex Estrada threw incompletions on his final eight attempts, and the Blackcats had only one first down in the fourth quarter.
“It’s like I tell the kids, the only thing that’s going to hold us back is ourselves,” Jones said. “We find ways to hold us back. But they’ll learn from this.”
Edna hopes to do the same as it travels to Refugio next week.
“We’ve just got to fix the things we messed up on,” Reyes said. “We’ve got to keep working toward our goal.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21