Ernest and Derrick Campbell normally talk on the phone every other day.
But father and son haven’t had any contact this week.
“I told him I’m not going to talk to him until after this week is over,” Ernest Campbell said.
“This week he told me he didn’t want to talk to me,” Derrick Campbell added.
The Campbells have no family feud going on but when Ernest takes the field for Refugio on Friday night at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium, Derrick will be on the visitor’s sideline as an assistant coach for Edna.
“It’s a good moment and a sad moment at the same time,” Ernest said. “Last year, playing against him was a sad moment.”
Ernest has gotten the better of the rivalry as the Bobcats (1-1) have won three straight over the Cowboys (2-0).
Campbell caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown in Refugio’s 40-22 win in Edna last season.
“Last year was kind of bittersweet,” Derrick said. “This year is a little different. It’s all about blue this year.”
The Campbells won’t be silent during the game, as father and son aren’t shy about expressing their feelings to each other.
“He jawed all game long,” Derrick said.
“I’ll be talking mess,” Ernest agreed. “It’s a fun moment.”
Derrick isn’t surprised by Ernest’s success, which led to a number of offers and his commitment to Texas A&M.
Derrick and Refugio assistant James King coached Ernest on a sixth-grade team that advanced to the league’s championship game, in which Ernest scored three touchdowns.
“I knew then he was going to be special,” Derrick said. “It was just the way he played the game. In the Super Bowl his sixth-grade year, he was on another level compared to everybody else. That’s when he kind of separated himself from his peers.”
Campbell leads the Bobcats this season with 11 catches for 228 yards and one touchdown, but is anxious to get more involved with the offense.
“This year, I told him to worry about the things you can control,” Derrick said. “You can’t really control how many times you’re going to get the ball. Your opportunities will come and make the best of it.”
“I feel like we’re saving stuff until the playoffs come so I’m not going to worry about it,” Ernest said. “When we get to the big stages, I’m going to get the ball.”
Edna comes into the game ranked No. 3 in the Class 3A, Division I poll and is anxious to end its losing streak against the Bobcats, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, Division I.
“Last year, I was kind of cheering for him,” Derrick said. “When he made all those good plays, my chest was sticking out. This year is a little different. The only thing I pray for is that he doesn’t get hurt.”
Ernest is determined to hold on to the family bragging rights.
“Every time he’s talking about the blue, I’ll be laughing at him,” he said. “He already knows he’s coming to Death Valley. But it’s just going to be a good moment to bond and it’s all love at the end.”