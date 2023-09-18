Edna moved up one spot to No. 8 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 3A, Division I poll.
The Cowboys’ (2-1) Week 4 away game against Sinton was canceled due to weather.
Yoakum (3-1) also jumped up to No. 9 in the same poll after a 20-19 win over Calhoun on Friday.
Cuero stayed at No. 4 in the Class 4A, Division II poll following a 22-14 win over Corpus Christi Calallen.
Tidehaven’s game against Industrial was also canceled due to weather on Friday, but the Tigers (3-0) stayed at the No. 3 spot in the Class 3A, Division II poll.
Refugio maintained the No. 2 ranking in the Class 2A, Division I poll after a forfeit win over Bishop in Week 4.
In Week 5, Edna has a bye week, Yoakum faces off against Gonzales and Cuero travels to face an undefeated Beeville team.
Tidehaven and Refugio both open up district play this week.
The Tigers open up District 14-3A, Division II play against Rice Consolidated on Friday and the Bobcats host Bloomington in a District 15-2A, Division I showdown on Thursday.