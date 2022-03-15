Inmates at Victoria County Jail will have the opportunity to earn their GED certificate as part of anew program available to them.
The program is part of a partnership between Victoria College and Victoria County Jail, Victoria College President Jennifer Kent said.
The partnership will provide inmates classes to help them earn their GED certificate and learn new skills. Tiffany Johnson, the college’s adult education director, discussed the project in detail at Tuesday morning’s partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.
Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said he worked at the jail when a previous education program was in place and was excited to see it return.
“There’s not much positive about a jail setting alone,” Marr said. “This may be one of the very few programs that you can have some kind of positive change on a person that’s in there.”
The optional program is expected to begin classes in April, Johnson said.
The classes will prepare inmates to take their GED exam, Johnson said, which is a more involved and difficult than many people realize.
“The GED is a tough test all the way up through geometry, calculus and statistics on the math side,” she said. “You’re writing arguments. You’re analyzing readings. It’s a high level assessment, and it takes a lot of preparation.”
The Texas Workforce Commission will fund the GED exams, so there will be no cost to the jail or the inmates, Johnson said.
“Hopefully we can provide an off ramp for these folks who are continuing to return back to jail,” Kent said. “You want them to have a way to earn a family-sustaining wage so they’ll be better, productive citizens of our county.
There will also be a reentry program called Challenge to Change, Johnson said. The focus of this program is career exploration.
“What are the jobs that we need to fill here in our area?” she said. “How can you get the training you need to be able to successfully serve and be a good employee? We focus on job skills and workplace readiness because sometimes those skills are not just innate.”
