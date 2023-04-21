The distinct smell of sweet pastries, nuts and spices floats through the mosque on Friday morning.
Children could be heard laughing, running around with others as the men and women had a breakfast feast at the Islamic Center of Victoria, 201 E. Airline Road, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the monthlong dawn-to-sunset fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.
Huda Nusayr, 9, could barely contain her excitement as she thought about her upcoming trip to Chuck E. Cheese after the celebration. Huda said she has participated in fasting for Ramadan with her family for three years.
“My favorite thing is the way we get to control our body, and, of course, the candy,” Huda said.
Running off to join the other kids, they were surprised a short time later with gifts given to them by their parents to celebrate Eid. The 9-year-old has a busy few days ahead of her. After the trip to Chuck E. Cheese, the family is taking trip to her uncle’s lake house to visit with relatives the next day.
The month of Ramadan is considered one of the holiest months for Muslims and falls on the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, said Dr. Shahid Hashmi, a surgeon and president of the mosque. This year, Ramadan started on March 23 and concluded on Friday morning. The month is regarded as the month where the Quran, the holy text of Islam, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
The regular teaching of Islam, like other religions, all comes down to worshiping the creator, following the rules of what to do, and what not to do, he said.
“But people change, and when God notices that things are going really bad he sends religious leaders so to speak, we call them prophets,” Hashmi said. “He sends a prophet to recall all the human beings back to Him, back to obedience and that submission to God’s will is what Islam is.”
One of the goals of Ramadan is to make a follower more pure, Hashmi said. Children are not mandated to fast, but some do because they enjoy fasting with their families. Worldly things that humans crave, such as food, water, drinks and temptation such as sex, are all supposed to be controlled during the month of Ramadan.
“So during this month from before sunrise to sunset, we are supposed to be fasting, we cannot have anything to eat or drink, we cannot engage in sexual intercourse,” Hashmi.
Other things that followers must do is to engage in more prayers, be more mindful of their friends, family and neighbors during this holy time by controlling their tongues, being more thoughtful and engaging in charity work. The monthlong spiritual challenge is to train oneself to be more conscious of God’s orders throughout the rest of the year. Once the month is over, God said now is the time to celebrate, Hashmi said.
As members of Victoria’s Islamic community made their way into the mosque early Friday morning, men and women went to separate prayer rooms. Shoes were taken off and placed in storage before they sat on the soft red carpeting in the rooms to start prayers.
Leading the prayer and message was Imam Osama Hassan, who said he was excited to go back to his routine of having a morning cup of coffee now.
“Imagine during the last 30 days we weren’t able to have regular breakfast,” Hassan said. “First we have to start with a prayer to thank God that we were able to obey Him and submit to Him.”
Hassan reminded his congregation the gift that given to them by God during the month. Once prayers concluded, the aura of the room lifted into joy as the men went around to give out hugs and handshakes others.
“It’s a celebration, but it’s also sad for me because Ramadan is finished,” Hassan said. “But for me, it is a way to have a new covenant with God and to promise to continue the rest of the coming months to be a better person.”
Stepping outside of the mosque, a cool breeze greeted those who decided to take their meals out for some fresh air. Congregation members laughed and joked with each other as they ate their homemade meals.
“Eid Mubarak!” exclaimed James Marquez of Victoria.
The term Eid Mubarak is a greeting Muslims say to each other. It translates roughly to mean “blessed Eid.”
As a relatively new member of the mosque, Marquez said he has attended since March 2022. As a young Muslim, Marquez said he is at awe learning new things about the religion after converting three years ago.
“If your heart’s in it, and you really want to learn it, you learn it,” Marquez said.
Growing up in the Catholic Church for most of his life, Marquez said a friend’s conversion to Islam inspired him to search out the same. When he was living in Austin, Marquez said he just studied Islam on his own, but soon found a community in Victoria and the learning process became easier, he said.
“From the moment that I got here I just felt so welcomed,” Marquez said. “I felt at home. This is the first mosque that I’ve ever walked into and it’s home now.”
Ever since he converted, Marquez said the direct connection to Allah, to God, is the biggest thing that has stuck with him. With his first year of Ramadan and celebrating Eid under his belt, the 41-year-old believer thinks back to last year when he was still learning the ropes of what to do and the religion’s customs and culture.
“It’s not hard when your heart’s in it. You think, ‘How am I going to give this up? How am I going to be able to give that up?’ But it happens,” Marquez said. “You find the connection. God changes the things in your life for the better.”