EL CAMPO — Travis Reeve understood a considerable amount of teaching would be required when he took over as head football coach at El Campo in March.
But Reeve knew that winning is not based simply on offensive and defensive schemes.
“We want to be consistent, we want to be a team that is disciplined and doesn’t beat ourselves,” he said. “We want to be a team that plays exceptionally hard. That’s not something that comes naturally. You’ve got to learn all of those things. We want to continue to take steps in the right direction and get to where we need to be.”
Reeve immediately went to work installing the offense that has brought his teams’ success at Cuero — where the Gobblers won the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship — and New Caney.
The Ricebirds are likely to throw the ball much more this season than they have in the past.
“I feel like things are running smoothly and I feel like guys are picking up on things,” said quarterback Oliver Miles, a Texas Tech commit. “I feel like they’re excited about the season with the passing game coming in with Coach Reeve.”
Miles will be operating behind an offensive line with only one starter returning.
But center Cole Dewey went through a similar scenario last season when El Campo won the District 12-4A, Division I championship and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
“It’s nothing new. It’s like last year,” Dewey said. “I had guys to learn from and to teach me so I’m glad that I can be the leader at my position and teach them everything I know to be a better team.
“In the mornings and afternoon practice, I’m learning the playbook to make sure these guys are fresh and know what they’re doing,” he continued. “Every time we line up on that football, I’m telling every guy their job and everything that they do. It’s a big important thing to me this year that we get our jobs done.”
Reeve has kept the offense as simple as possible to give his players an opportunity to become more comfortable.
“One of the things we’ve tried to do is not put too much on their plate to where they have to think too much,” Reeve said. “We’ve tried to keep things basic so that our kids will be confident in what they’re doing and they can play fast.
“No matter what you do there’s going to be a learning curve and uncertainty at times. The more we can feel confident in what we’re doing the faster we can play.”
The approach has helped Miles get a better grasp of the offense.
“I feel like I'm doing more reacting on the field now,” he said. “I’m just reading the plays and letting the play develop.”
“Oliver’s doing well,” Reeve added. “He’s making good progress. Every day he’s out there, he gets more and more comfortable.”
El Campo starts the season at Cuero and plays Corpus Christi Miller, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Wharton before opening district play.
“I think we’re a young team,” Miles said. “But I feel like we have a lot of great talent here. I feel like that talent can take us a long way.”