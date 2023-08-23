Bay City has not won a district championship since 2004 when it shared the title with Richmond Foster.
The Blackcats have not claimed an outright district title since 2003 when they advanced to the state final.
But with a large group of starters returning, Bay City figures to be in the mix for the District 12-4A, Division I championship.
“We have a lot of guys who are going to be juniors who started as freshmen so they’re battle-tested,” said Bay City head coach Robert Jones. “We’ve got all the tools in place. If we stay healthy and don’t commit all the turnovers we’ve committed the last couple of years, I think we have a good chance.”
Bay City will have to go through longtime rival and three-time defending district champion El Campo.
Travis Reeve took over as the Ricebirds head coach in March, and has been installing new offensive and defensive schemes.
“I think we’ve got to get comfortable running a new system on offense and defense,” said Reeve, who led Cuero to the 2018 Class 4A, Division II state championship. “We have to be confident in what we do and execute at a high level and give ourselves a chance to achieve the goals we want to achieve.”
Bay City hasn’t beaten El Campo since 2018, and Jones knows the Ricebirds will always be a contender.
“It’s El Campo regardless of what they run,” he said.
“They have a good program and a good group of kids who are great athletes. Everybody thinks they’re changing offenses and it’s going to take some time, but with the kids they’ve got there, they’ll be very competitive.”
Navasota figures to be in the mix, along with Iowa Colony, which will have its entire team back after playing with all sophomores and freshmen last season.
“There are a lot of good athletes in the district,” Reeve said. “Everyone seems to have one or two exceptional players with a lot of good players surrounding them.”