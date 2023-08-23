Oliver Miles and Carlon Jones laughed, joked around and threw good-natured barbs at each other as they posed for pictures at Delvin L. Taska Stadium in El Maton on a hot summer evening.
But the mood will be completely different on Oct. 6 when the seniors take the field at Bay City’s Memorial Stadium for the 120th meeting and 104th consecutive year of the state’s oldest continuous rivalry.
Miles figures to be the starting quarterback for El Campo, which will be seeking its fourth straight win and 17th in the last 18 games against Bay City.
“I feel it’s going to be a battle,” Miles said. “Of course, I’ll say my team is going to win. It’s going to be a fun ride.”
Jones will do everything within his power to help the Blackcats come out on top from his position on the defensive line.
“I believe we can this year,” Jones said. “It’s going to take a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work. We’ve got to be a lot more physical and a lot more mentally prepared than they are.”
Jones and Miles are ready to close out their high school careers on a positive note before playing on the college level. Miles has committed to Texas Tech, and Jones has pledged to Nebraska.
Jones emerged as a force for Bay City last season, compiling 102 tackles and 13 sacks.
“He looks like a manchild right now,” Bay City head coach Robert Jones said of Carlon Jones, who will play at 285 pounds this season. “I told him he has to be looking and everybody is going to be gameplanning for him this year. He’s going to create opportunities for his teammates to make plays. When it’s his time to make plays, I’m pretty sure he’s going to make it happen.”
Miles split time at quarterback and safety last season, and has spent much of the summer learning the offense installed by first-year head coach Travis Reeve.
“He’s doing a good job,” Reeve said. “It’s very different from what they have been doing. He hasn’t played a lot of quarterback over the years. Just learning the position and understanding how to process things in a play. There’s been a learning curve for him. But he’s really starting to catch on and gain confidence in what he’s doing.”
The two rivals have the utmost respect for each other’s abilities.
“He’s an all-around athlete,” Carlon Jones said of Miles, who also competes in basketball, baseball and track and field, and won the triple jump at the state meet with a leap of 50 feet, 10 inches. “He’s versatile. I knew he was going to get recruited. I just didn’t know what position. I just knew he was an athlete. He’s got a great vertical, good speed, he’s just a great player who can play all over.”
“It’s just his competitiveness,” Miles said of Jones. “He always wants to grow and get better as a player. Him being a leader for his team helps him be the player he is.”
The two rivals are looking forward to facing off for the final time, but have bigger goals for their teams.
“I had a mindset to get a lot better as a junior,” Jones said. “It was a scholarship year so I turned on the light and did my thing. I think we’re going to be way better than last year. Our offensive game scheme has gotten a lot better. Our offense is very fast paced. We have a lot of linemen and weapons that we can use right now.”
“I feel like I came in and learned a lot,” Miles said. “I feel like it can make me better as a player with the passing game. We want to make it further than we usually make it. To do that, everyone has to get better and stronger whether or not they’re going to play at the next level and keep growing as a person.”