NEW TAITON — Gwen Petersen, 80, of Plantersville, had been itching to dance all weekend, but the winter weather put a damper on that.
Petersen hoped to hit the dance floor in Sealy earlier in the weekend, but her husband, Lee Roy Petersen, 85, had spent all night keeping their fireplace nice and toasty after cold weather swept through the region. Neither felt up to braving icy, slick roads to get to the dance hall.
Come Sunday, though, the sun was high in the sky, warming the roads and opening the way for Petersen and her husband to come down to New Taiton and cut a rug at the 35th annual El Campo Polka Fest. Dancing is one of Petersen’s passions, and she said she hopes to still be dancing past 100 years old.
“My husband and I go to Wurstfest every minute that it’s open for the last 16 Wurstfests, and quite a few times we’ve won the waltz contest or the polka contest,” she said. “We won waltz this year.”
El Campo’s Polka Fest is about more than just dancing, however. It’s about tradition.
Lawrence Svetlik, 70, a musician who plays tuba, bass guitar and accordion for the Red Ravens, said he started Polka Fest in 1985.
“This town is full of Czechs,” he said. “This whole county, Hillje and Louise, that’s all Czech.”
Seven hours of festival goers dancing to polka music is proof of that.
Three different bands played two one-hour-long sets each to keep the party going. Lawrence’s Red Ravens were the final band to play, and after their first set they were joined onstage by the members of Fritz Hodde’s Fabulous Six and the Leo Majek Orchestra for a three band jam that saw those in attendance both dancing up a storm and pulling out their phones to record the show.
Those three bands have been performing at Polka Fest since its inception, said AJ Kresta, who works with the Taiton Community Center.
The dancefloor itself has an extensive history, Kresta said. Part of the dance floor is original and dates to 1923, while the front half where the stage is was constructed in 1991.
“It’s a good, old-time dance floor,” Lawrence said. “This hall’s been here for years.”
The festival averages 300 visitors annually, Kresta said.
Unfortunately, there is a worry that the younger crowd doesn’t have an interest in polka.
Lawrence said that while he grew up listening to polka and joined the Red Ravens in 1972, the younger generation isn’t as interested.
“There’s very few young ones involved in this county, at least,” he said.
It’s important to introduce younger people to polka because the traditions can be forgotten otherwise, Petersen said. She and her husband are doing their part to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“We teach everybody that we can possibly teach,” she said. “If (my husband) Lee Roy sees a couple on the floor that’s struggling, he’ll go up to them and say ‘Would you like some help?’ He’s never had once dance lesson, but he feels it here, right in his heart.”
