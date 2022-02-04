An emergency shelter for those without heat is open at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church,4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
Humility Project Director of Community Outreach Kim Pickens said the shelter assisted 25 people through Thursday night and they were prepared to aid more on Friday. The shelter is expected to remain open through Sunday night.
The shelter, located at the church’s back door, accepts people at all times.
“The warming center is open to anybody who is either without heat and needs a place to sleep, families, individuals, whether you’re homeless or have a home,” Pickens said.
