An employee at the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center in Victoria tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member last worked at the Victoria donor room on June 26 and later developed symptoms of the virus, which officials believe was contracted outside work from a close contact who was positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Roger Ruiz, a spokesman for the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center.
The staff member is recovering at home and those who may have been in close proximity to the employee during the days leading up to the onset of their symptoms have been assessed, the news release said.
