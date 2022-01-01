DeAngelo Nava thinks dogs, too, deserve to celebrate at the end of a long, eventful year.
"It's been a tough year on everybody, including our pets," said Nava, a day care training supervisor, over the sounds of dozens of dogs playing, barking and running around in a large playroom at Pet Resort on Main in Victoria. "It's good to let them let off some steam."
To mark the end of 2021, local pet owners dropped their dogs off at the boarding center on Friday. There, their four-legged friends were treated to a day of activities, photo contests and treats.
The celebration, named the "All That Glitters New Year's Eve Pawty," came together as part of a monthly effort to hold special events for resort customers and their furry clients.
In the center of the playroom were two bone-shaped kiddie pools filled with multicolored balls for the dogs to play with. Emily Hardcastle, an employee of the resort, sat in one of the pools, playing catch with the dogs as she called them out by their names — not missing even one.
The dogs were treated to a specially-made "doggie punch," mainly consisting of coconut water. The punch was a big hit with the dogs, who all took short breaks between chasing their friends around the room to quench their thirst.
The dogs also participated in a photo contest on the resort's Facebook page. There, photos of each dog were posted, earning points depending on how many likes and reactions they each got, said Maria Castillo, a day care supervisor at the report.
Tank, a teacup Chihuahua, has won previous contests and is a fan favorite, said Nava. The new year's celebration's promotional material showcased the lightweight in a silver bow tie and party hat.
On Friday, however, Tank was dropped off at the resort in a mini, light-blue polo shirt and a black-and-white-checked tie, successfully winning the attention of many of the resort's staff.
"He is just too cute," said Hardcastle, holding him close as she sat in the ball pit.
Other events included a "pupperoni" pizza party and onen called "Wags In Wonderland," a spinoff of Alice in Wonderland.
The month's theme is sent off in the resort's monthly newsletter, always with a fun, pun-filled event name.
"It is a ton of fun to put together for our customers," Castillo said.
Ashley Garcia, of Victoria, dropped her pitbull mix, Zeke, off on Friday specifically for the new year's event. Garcia, a newer customer at the resort, said Zeke always has a good time.
Friday afternoon, as she picked up her dog, Garcia said the two were ready to celebrate the end of the year.
"He is all tired out and ready to go lay down," she said, rubbing the head of her panting dog. "We're all ready to go ring in the new year together."
