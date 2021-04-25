Environmental activists hold up flags to vehicles driving past on SH 35 while floating in the Lavaca Bay as part of a demonstration against oil exports and a project to widen and deepen the Matagorda Ship Channel Sunday morning.
Diane Wilson, a longtime environmental activist and fourth-generation shrimper, said she has not eaten any food for 19 days. She said she has parked on the side of SH 35 outside of Point Comfort from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. everyday since April 7.
Houston resident Eddie Garcia, a member of the Carrizo/Comecrudo tribe, adjusts his flags before using a kayak to float in Lacava Bay Sunday morning. He said he came to advocate on behalf of Diane Wilson in her fight to stop oil exports and the project to widen the Matagorda Ship Channel.
Some environmental activists held signs directly mentioning Max Midstream Texas, an oil exportation company that was given exclusive rights to sell bunker fuels at the port by the Calhoun Port Authority in March, at a demonstration in Point Comfort Sunday morning.
POINT COMFORT — More than a dozen environmental activists in kayaks kicked off the shoreline and into Lavaca Bay Sunday morning as part of a demonstration against oil exports and plans to deepen and widen the Matagorda Ship Channel.
Participants, many of whom camped overnight on Magnolia Beach after demonstrations the day before, came from Houston, Austin, Brownsville and others place across the state to join environmental activist Diane Wilson, who said she has gone nearly three weeks without food as part of a hunger strike.
