REFUGIO — Ernest Campbell will be wearing No. 1 on his Refugio jersey this season after having worn the numbers 21 as a sophomore and 7 as a junior.
Part of the reason is Campbell’s admiration for former University of Houston and current Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell.
But Campbell also has a more personal reason for changing numbers.
“My brothers wore 21 and 7,” Campbell said. “This season, I want to establish my own identity.”
Campbell has already made a name for himself during his three years at Refugio.
He has won three straight gold medals in the 100-meter dash at the state meet, while leading Refugio to back-to-back state track & field championships in 2022 and 2023.
Campbell’s performance as a wide receiver, defensive back, and kick returner helped the Bobcats reach the Class 2A, Division I state final last season and earned him numerous college offers.
Campbell committed to Texas A&M last month and is anxious to get his final season at Refugio underway.
“It’s my last year, especially with my teammates,” Campbell said. “We grew up through first grade and being here now as a senior, it’s kind of a sad moment to take in. But we’re just ready for the season.”
Campbell will again play multiple roles for the Bobcats, who enter season ranked No. 1 in the state poll.
“We need to give him the ball as many ways as we can,” said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. “Punt return, kickoff return, he’s our shutdown corner. He’ll probably take some snaps at quarterback and running back. We’ll get him the ball a bunch. We only have one more year left to coach a kid who runs a 10.2 so we plan on using him.”
Campbell had a breakout performance in last year’s 17-14 semifinal win over Timpson.
He rushed nine times for 128 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown run, caught three passes for 53 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception, and his 35-yard reception set up the game-winning field goal.
“He runs great routes,” Herring said. “He’s perfected that craft and he’s got good hands. Honestly, for a 140-pound kid he’s put together pretty good. He’s been in our weight room since seventh grade.”
Campbell has learned to utilize his moves to avoid taking direct hits, but is not afraid of contact despite his small frame.
“When I get to college, they’re going to put the weight on me,” he said. “I can take a hit this season. It’s not going to affect how I play.”
Herring will follow the formula he followed last season and be selective about how he utilizes Campbell.
“You’ve got to be smart,” Herring said. “We’re trying to make it 16 weeks. There’s a lot of difference in playing 16 games and only 10 games so we’ve got to be real smart with all of our kids.”
Campbell is relieved to have made his commitment to the Aggies, but knows the recruiting process won’t stop.
“Anything can happen. I’ll just be ready for it,” he said. “I’m just excited to play for them. That’s one of my favorite teams since I was growing up and watching them play. I like Coach Jimbo (Fisher) and Coach (Dameyune) Craig a lot so I’m just ready to play for them when I get the opportunity.”
Campbell knows this season is his final chance to add a state championship in football to the titles he’s won in track.
“I have no goals but just to play with my team and just to win state,” he said. “We have to work hard for it. It’s not free and not a handout like Coach Herring says. There are a lot of teams who say they want to win state, but they don’t put the work in. We have to work hard every day no matter how hot or how cold. We just have to be ready.”