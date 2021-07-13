Sunlight peppers the walls from roof damage as Fred Postert, first assistant fire chief for the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department, walks through the burn room at the department’s training facility.Postert said repairing the roof is one of the priorities in the updates they’d like to make to the facility with donation money.
CUERO — Five years ago, when Fred Postert decided to become a volunteer firefighter at the Cuero Fire Department, he made it his mission to get the department’s long out-of-use training facility back up and running.
“It has been a pet project of mine,” said Postert, a 56-year-old U.S. Navy veteran. “To see it burn now is, well, great and exactly what I wanted.”
