It was a warm day outside despite the cloudy skies, as the children, teachers and staff of Nazareth Academy Catholic School filed outside and waited patiently for the blessing of their new playground.
Standing on the back steps of the school facing the large, colorful area were Sister Ann Meletio, an administrator at Nazareth Academy; the Most Rev. Brendan J. Cahill, bishop of the Diocese of Victoria; and the Rev. Kristopher Fuchs, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Fuchs performed the actual blessing and prayer.
Following the blessing and thanks for everyone's hard work was the raising of the U.S. and Texas flags by the Boy Scouts, with the school staff and students joining together in the Pledge of Allegiance for both.
A red ribbon cutting with big scissors came next and then the excitement really got going as the children were released to try out the new area, which included a volleyball court, basketball courts, swings and climbing/sliding equipment.
It looked a bit like the starting gate of a horse race, as the children raced toward their new space. The wide, green AstroTurf was spongy and springy for safety. Some of the children were bouncing up and down on it. There was a great deal of excitement, laughter and smiles as students of all ages ran from one place to another to try out the playground equipment.
Lynn Gisler, who teaches fifth and sixth grade English for Speakers of Other Languages, said the children have been waiting patiently all year for their new playground.
"We've had to keep them inside the gym for recess the whole year," she said. "They could not wait to get out here."
"It's been a long time coming," said second grade teacher Allison Arceo. "We're so appreciative of all those who put in their time and hard work and everything." She noted that not only was the playground beautifully done, but they also added the iron gate surrounding the area.
With a little encouragement, Fuchs was joined by the Rev. Dalton Ervin, the parochial vicar of Our Lady of Victory Catholic church, and gave the swings a try. The two impressed the children with how high they could go.
