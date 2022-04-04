Two Texas artists share the spotlight at the Nave Museum in a colorful exhibition titled "Chromatic Nature."

Both Eilen Thedford and Dona LeCrone Walston have a passion for color and nature, but diverge in their style. The result is an art exhibition that engages the mind and touches emotions.

Thedford said she is most inspired by color. Her work often uses bright colors and said she works “to tone it down all the time.” Thedford is very animated when she talks about her art. She laughs and smiles and explains how she loves to “squish” the paint around.

Walston is drawn to the effects of sunlight and shadows, especially on glass objects. “I always try to paint transparently.” She said she uses complementary colors and layers of glazes to achieve her vision for a subject.

When asked if they ever find it difficult to paint or find an inspiration, they share different approaches.

Thedford said she will look at the art of others for inspiration. “I look at art online. I'll look at old masters. I'll look at current art. I just look, look, look, look and then I look around me and I'll look at what touches my heart and my emotions. I don't paint things just to be painting. It has to have something I feel,” she explained.

Walston said when she’s not ready to start a new project she finds one she’s still working on. “I paint slowly,” she said. “It takes me a lot longer than other watercolorists.” She said when someone asks her how long it took to paint one of her paintings she tells them, “Well it took me three days of painting, two weeks of working, and 50 years of experience.”

Thedford is a bit of a “jack-of-all-trades” as an artist. “I was a public high school art teacher,” she said. As an art teacher she taught drawing, pen and ink, clay, collage and more. “You name it. We did some of everything.” She loves pottery and has a kiln, but it’s just a hobby. She said her pottery is “not anything that's worth showing. I like little sculptures and stuff like that.”

The Nave exhibition features Walston’s watercolors, but previously she worked with fused glass. “Glass fascinates me,” she said, “If I had started a lot younger I would be interested in blowing glass, but I never did that. I figured I was too old to start. And I finally gave up glass because one (type of art) suffered when I did the other.”

She added, “If I was putting all my effort into trying to express myself in glass, then the paintings stunk, and vice versa. So, I finally opted for the paintings.”

Thedford said her favorite medium is acrylic paints. “I work real fast. I like acrylic, multimedia. I like acrylic with collage and charcoal and pastel and oil crayons and water crayons.”

So who are their favorite artists? Walston said that was something that has changed over the years. Van Gogh was a natural early one she said. Noting, who doesn’t like Van Gogh? A special favorite is one by Salvador Dali.

She described his painting of "The Sacrament of The Last Supper" hanging in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, as almost all white. “But it has touches of blue and yellow and it is just gorgeous. And they always hang it on a stairway,” she laughed, adding, “it's ginormous. It's beautiful.” Walston said his larger body of work didn’t especially appeal to her, but she loves his color usage.

Walston said when she was studying for her masters at George Washington University in Washington, she loved being able to use her ID card and “ask all the art museums to get something out for me to see. I saw all the abstract expressionists about this close,” she said indicating less than an arm’s length of space.

About the artists Eilen Thedford lives and works in Seguin, but as a former resident of Victoria considers she herself “always a Victoria girl.” She is an award-winning artist with a master’s degree in art, curriculum and supervision. She taught art at Coppell High School and was a painting and drawing teacher with the New Braunfels Art League, as well as a workshop presenter. Dona LeCrone Walston, a water medium fine artist, is president of the San Antonio Art League and Museum. She has a master’s degree in art education from George Washington University and 41 years of experience as a working artist. She has been recognized with numerous state and national awards.

Thedford said she actually cries sometimes from the emotional impact of certain works of art. “When I was in France and I went into a Cezanne studio, and I just started crying, and the tour director said, ‘What is wrong? Have I said something?’ I said, ‘No. I mean, this is just so powerful.’”

She said she hopes visitors to the Nave Museum will have an emotional reaction to her work (although maybe not cry). “I just want them to feel joy. I just want them to love the colors and love the images. I'm so glad I came. This is so beautiful. And I wanted to support this museum, because I'm such a believer in this.”

Walston used her love of fused glass to imbue her work with reflection and transparency. She said during the COVID lockdown working on those pieces brought her joy. She said during her quiet times at home she honed in on “the light coming through the windows and making those shadows and making the colors change because they were in front of each other. It excites me so much. I hope that communicates.”