Experts say hazing can be extremely harmful to those who experience it, doesn't aid in team building, escalates and is ingrained in the culture in which it takes place and takes a concerted effort to uproot.
Recently, an incident with the Industrial High School baseball team entered the spotlight as four students have been indicted on felony organized criminal assault charges and accused of assaulting a 16-year-old teammate on a bus returning from an April 27 district playoff win over Tidehaven High School in Hallettsville.
According to a 2015 article from the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 47% of high school students participating in sports experienced hazing, with only 8% of them labeling the behavior as such.
When it comes to hazing, the trauma caused by it can often get dismissed because not everyone reacts the same to the actions taken or has the same trauma response, said Ellen Vallejo-Smith, a Victoria-based licensed professional counselor with Downward Dog Wellness who works with young adults and has a background specialty in trauma and sexual abuse and violence.
"That individual who says those things like, 'I experienced that, and I was fine,' maybe they did, or maybe they did experience trauma symptoms, but it wasn't to the same degree as another individual ... While they may not be conscious of it, there are probably individuals around them that are," Vallejo-Smith said. "When we think of hazing and what it is, from what I understand, it is done with the purpose of humiliation whether the person is a willing participant or not."
Specifically, with teenagers, the trauma for both the victim and those who witnessed it can be damaging to their development, with academics being the only one of the things affected, she said.
Victims of hazing can experience depression, anxiety, eating disorders, suicidal ideation, loss of confidence and self-esteem, interpersonal conflicts around the ability to trust, issues with sexual development, impaired moral reasoning, substance abuse, aggression toward others and much more, according to the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
The best thing to do when it comes to hazing behavior is for the adults in the room to call it out and put a stop to it and create a safe environment where students can come forward, Vallejo-Smith said.
"Sometimes the aftermath and what follows that experience is what creates those trauma symptoms," she said. "Our body is looking for some type of resolution, something that is going to help us feel safe, something where we can go, 'If I'm ever in this sort of situation again where I feel unsafe, someone is going to come to my rescue.'"
However, that can be an uphill challenge with it ingrained in the culture where it happens, said Susan Lipkins, a psychologist with more than 20 years of specializing in campus conflict and violence in high schools and colleges and author of "Preventing Hazing: How Parents, Teachers, and Coaches Can Stop the Violence, Harassment, and Humiliation."
Student-athletes tolerate hazing to gain acceptance of the group. According to the British Journal of Sports Medicine, many victims believe that coaches and advisors are aware hazing is happening.
"Hazing, in general, is based on tradition," Lipkins said. "Any group that has a hierarchy wants to maintain that hierarchy, and in order to do that, you have to show them whose boss, and they do that through their rituals and traditions. It becomes hazing when they are physically or psychologically damaging or potentially damaging."
There are many hazings embedded in cultures of groups in schools across the country, she said.
The students experience hazing, becoming the bystander watching and then when they achieve senior status, perpetuate it themselves and pass it on as a tradition to the next group, Lipkins said.
"They do unto the new kids what was done to them, but they also want to add their own mark, which is how over the course of 10 or more years alcohol consumption increases, paddling increases, sexualization of the hazing increases, all of these things are done for the top dog to show they have all the power and the new person has zero power," she said.
The nature of the hazing escalates as each generation puts its own spin on the ritual, Lipkins said, leading to extreme examples such as the incident that first got her involved in studying hazing, when a nearby school close to where she lived had a hazing incident in which students were sexually assaulted with pine cones, broomsticks and golf balls covered in Icy Hot.
There are likely thousands of hazing incidents that happen every day that go unreported, she said.
"Cycles of hazing may be perpetuated by those holding beliefs that these activities support team building. However, this theory has undergone significant scrutiny. One study found that as an athlete was subjected to more hazing, the less attracted they became to the team and the less team bonding and closeness they felt," according to the British Journal of Sports Medicine. "The dangerous consequences of hazing provide no added benefit to the concept of team unity and likely have the opposite of the intended effect."
Those that do come forward often experience a second hazing from their community and have to move because of the attitudes people take about coming forward and those who do support them staying silent for fear of retribution, Lipkins said.
It's hard to change culture, she said. However, it takes the people most affected inside the culture to decide hazing isn't going to happen and the tradition doesn't continue or a strong coach who makes it clear such behavior is unacceptable from everyone and punishes those who do accordingly by either not playing them or kicking them off the team.
With the start of the sports calendar for most schools, parents need to be mindful of hazing, as when sports start, that's when hazing also starts, Lipkins said.
"Hazing is alive and well in the United States," she said. "This is the time for you to be alert as a parent, as a teacher ... whoever you are. You really have a duty to your own child and to others to report it, to see it, to not deny it and hopefully there are many anonymous ways people can report and appropriate people to investigate it."