Workers do repairs on the damaged side of a Quail Creek home after Stephen Shows, 27, of Mississippi, veered off of the road and crashed into Cole Johnston’s bedroom. Shows was arrested and charged with intoxicated assault, according to Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.
Edie Wilson-Johnston, 51, and Cole Johnston, 11, embrace outside of their Quail Creek home on Thursday.
Edie Wilson-Johnston likened the crash to a bomb going off.
“As I was watching TV in the living room, I just hear this explosion from my boy’s room,” said Wilson-Johnston, 51, of Quail Creek, describing the early December night in her home. “There was so much smoke and debris flying through the house.”
