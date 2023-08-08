Gas stations around the Crossroads raised prices as the calendar turned to August.
The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Victoria increased over 40 cents a gallon in the past month, according to data released by the American Automobile Association on Monday.
Victoria Gas Price Trends
|Date
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Aug. 7
|$3.47
|$3.73
|$3.98
|$3.86
|July 31
|$3..34
|$3.62
|$3.91
|$3.84
|July 7
|$3.03
|$3.37
|$3.70
|$3.28
Oil refineries in Texas reduced operations when air temperatures and heat indices routinely exceeded 100 degrees, said Daniel Armbruster, a spokesperson for AAA Texas.
"They (oil refineries) pull back because it's to hot, or involuntarily due to a power outage," Armbruster said in a statement. "The hotter it is, the more likely you'll see refining or electricity issues."
The United States' crude oil inventory decreased by 17 million barrels, from 456 million to 439 million, between July 21 and July 28, according to data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
Crude oil accounts for about half of the cost of a gallon of gasoline, Armbruster said. One barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude cost about $82 Monday afternoon, according to Bloomberg data.
Some relief may be on the way for consumers, Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote in a gas price report Monday.
De Haan said the gas price hike has slowed and prices are "beginning to gently fall."
Demand for gasoline is expected to as the summer vacation season ends, Armbruster said.
"While fall road trips are popular with many Americans to places such as state and national parks, summertime is the busiest time of the year for vacation road trips," Armbruster said.
Gasoline will be cheaper to make later this year as refineries switch over to a winter blend, Armbruster said. A summer blend costs a few more cents a gallon for refineries to make, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Diesel fuel
The cost for diesel fuel rose an average of 60 cents a gallon at Victoria pumps in the past month, according to AAA data. De Haan, the analyst from GasBuddy, said future diesel prices may not match the trend gasoline prices could be heading in.
"Diesel will likely continue to see upward momentum while gasoline price increases should become more limited," De Haan said in his Monday report, adding that diesel prices have risen at a "fairly strong pace."