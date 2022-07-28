For more than 30 years, Affectionate Arms has served as an adult day care for members of the Victoria community who aren't ready for a nursing home but still need support when their family is at work.
However, over the last few years between Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit has been pushed to the brink of closure as one of the last adult day cares in Victoria. Now, the organization is uncertain it will see its 32nd anniversary at the beginning of September.
"We're not week to week, but we're getting close," said Norma Ramirez, office manager.
Over the years, events such as Hurricane Harvey, the pandemic and the current economic stressors of inflation and high gas prices have hindered many of the clients Affectionate Arms provides a service for, said Mary Garcia, Affectionate Arms facility director.
Affectionate Arms provides activities such as bingo, puzzles, exercise, speakers and live music every first Friday of the month to its clients along with meals that are provided by DeTar hospital and on-site medical care, Ramirez said.
As long as someone is 18 and has a medical diagnosis that shows they need care, Affectionate Arms provides the space, Garcia.
Prior to the pandemic, the nonprofit, which was licensed to serve 59 clients, was serving 15-20 clients, Garcia said. However, with intermediate closing for extended periods due to the pandemic, fear because of the pandemic and economic stressors preventing clients from being able to come, the organization is down to as little as five to six clients at times this year.
"Little by little, our clients started not attending because the population we serve are elderly and with underlying conditions," she said. "So, the families didn't want to attend the center even though they had all their vaccines."
To further complicate the matter, the organization has been unable to hold its annual benefit in September due to the pandemic these last few years, she said. The benefit is one of the main ways Affectionate Arms raises money to keep the adult day care going for their clients.
Without more clients, it is difficult for the organization to continue operation, but there are still clients who continue to attend that need the facility.
These clients include Irma Jean Ramirez, 61, who has been going to the facility for four years; Jeanette Moeller, 60, who has been going for 10 years; and Lacey Campbell, 31, who has been going for nine years.
During periods of closure, all three of them would call Affectionate Arms wondering when it will be open because during the day it was often their only means of socialization and maintaining some measure of independence.
Jean Ramirez and Moeller both came to Affectionate Arms after it was recommended to them after dealing with loneliness at home, they said.
Jean Ramirez lives with her family, but during the day all she could do is watch TV and sometimes would fall and no one would be around to help her, she said.
Moeller's routine similarly amounted to nothing more than staring at the TV and sometimes getting groceries, she said.
Since coming to Affectionate Arms, the three have bonded in a way that they consider each other family, Ramirez said.
"When one of us doesn't come, we call and check on each other to see what's wrong," Moeller said. "If this place closes, we're afraid we'll lose that connection, lose our family."
If the organization is able to get a few more clients or receives more financial donations, it can remain operational, but as of right now, the future is uncertain, Garcia said.
Places like Affectionate Arms help keep people from going to nursing homes before it is time and help keep families together, she said.
"I've worked all my life. When I get to the point that I can no longer work, I would like to go to Affectionate Arms or to another place to enjoy myself, because I know what it can do for you. It can boost up your morale," Garcia said. "When they stay home, they aren't able to experience the things that we offer."
