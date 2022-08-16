When Faith Academy opens its doors for the first day of the school year on Wednesday, its secondary students will notice some changes, including renovated spaces and expanded security measures.
The private Christian school’s secondary campus, located near the Victoria Regional Airport, got a bit of a makeover during the summer as a part of the school’s three year renovations plan.
The “refresh” and other planned renovations in the future will update the 41-year-old campus, which includes an old Air Force chapel now used as a practice gym and multi-purpose space.
One of the biggest changes for the 2022-23 school year is a renovated lobby, with new flooring, fresh paint, and an updated security system.
A doorbell camera mounted outside the lobby’s locked front door will show the front desk when a visitor is at the front before they buzz them in, and window coatings with the school’s new logo will keep the inside private.
The campus’s gym is also getting new cougar-themed decor, and the cougar student-athletes themselves will be able to enjoy new equipment in the school’s weight room.
Zoe Garcia, a Faith Academy ninth grader who plays on the school’s volleyball team, said she was excited to play in the newly improved gym.
“We look scary and intimidating,” she said about the big cougar.
The student lockers lining the hallway also got a fresh coat of paint, and the library, computer lab and classrooms are set to get new floors and paint in the coming weeks, Principal Larry Long said.
The lockers were a big plus for Boston Baccus, a fifth grader who will attend the renovated campus when he starts seventh grade. Boston said he was glad that he’ll get to have his own locker, and that he liked the renovations.
In the longer-term, Long said they’re planning to renovate the school’s roof and exterior walls, hopefully within three years.
Len Baccus, Boston’s father, said he was excited to see the next phases of the renovations, and that he likes the way his kids are taught at the school.
“It feels like a family,” he said.
The school’s theme for this school year is “Live on Purpose,” a motto which now decorates some of the school’s walls above student lockers.
“There’s a scripture, Psalm 33:11, that says ‘but the plans of the Lord stand firm forever, the purposes of his heart through all generations,’” school Athletic Director Randy Reed said about the inspiration for the school’s mission.
The school’s leadership said they hope the renovations will create a better environment for the students’ learning and extracurricular activities, as well as help the school recruit new students moving forward.
“Although we’re a smaller school, we’re able to offer an individualized education,” Long said. “We’re able to really meet the students where they’re at and help them take that next step into college or the workforce.”
