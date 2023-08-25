Whether it was their first trip or their second, members of the Catholic Diocese of Victoria who attended World Youth Day in early August in Lisbon, Portugal, left feeling empowered in their faith.
The weeklong World Youth Day is held every four years in a select location to deepen the faith of young adults ages 18-35 through pilgrimage and engaging with the global Catholic community.
More than 1.5 million Catholics attended the event that for the more than 20 Victoria Diocese members started rough but ended with meaning from the message given by Pope Francis on he final day.
Port Lavaca resident Adam Beard, 34, and Cuero resident Kendal Trevino, 19, were among the pilgrims from the dioceses. Beard attended his second World Youth Day, while Trevino, who attended with her mother and her older sister, it was her first experience.
They arrived at the site later than other attendees and unfortunately lost the place they were going to be, Trevino said. They ended up having to sleep on the ground near a street.
But despite the discomfort, Beard said their group felt safe as they heard everyone enjoying themselves through their shared faith throughout the night.
It was tough to get sleep, but the group managed and despite being on the ground, Trevino didn't wake up with any back pain.
From their spot, they got to see and hear Pope Francis' sermon for World Youth Day among the masses of humanity, which indirectly stressed the Good Smartian parable to help those in need regardless of their background. He encouraged all the youth to have courage in their faith. He also stressed the Catholic faith has room for everyone.
To stress the point, Pope Francis asked attendees to say the word "everyone" in their own language as he said, "Todos, todos, todos."
"That moment was really powerful and just stuck with us as he said 'everyone,'" Victoria Diocese Bishop Brendan Cahill said.
For Cahill, the moment that stuck with him the most was saying Mass in Spanish to people from around the world as a bishop from Victoria in Portugal.
"It just shows the universality of the church," Cahill said.
In addition to World Youth Day, the Victoria pilgrims also visited several holy sites across the Iberian peninsula, including the Covenant of Teresa of Avila and the site in Fatima, Portugal, where the Virgin Mary revealed herself to three children with a message.
"It's hard to put into words," Beard said. "It just strengthens your faith being there and seeing everyone share their faith."
For Trevino, this was the first time she has traveled overseas and getting to experience it with her family was special, she said. She is now at Louisiana State University for her college education.
"It just gives me the confidence to go out and be proud in my faith," Trevino said.
With the Pope's message, she plans to go forward confident in her faith and help as many people as she can.
"It was my first World Youth Day, but it won't be my last," Trevino said. "I may be older when the next World Youth Day happens, but I will still be a youth."
The next World Youth Day will be in Seoul, South Korea in 2027.