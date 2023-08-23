The favorite in District 14-2A, Division II will emerge quickly.
Burton and Falls City meet in the district opener, and the winner will take a big step toward a district championship.
Burton claimed a 13-12 win last season, captured the district title and went to the semifinals, while the Beavers finished second and advanced to the regional semifinals.
“We’ve got to stay healthy with our numbers,” said Falls City head coach Mark Kirchhoff. “We have to put our mark on the defensive side of the ball and get better on that side than we were last year. For us to step up into the Burton and Mart and that type of level, we’ve got to play a defensive style and brand that we can shut people out and control the football offensively.”
Yorktown won its final three games last season to secure a playoff berth, and first-year head coach Ryan Knostman is optimistic about the Wildcats’ chances of returning to the postseason.
“I’ve been really excited with how the guys have embraced what we’re trying to do,” Knostman said. “I know they want to win. For our size, we’re pretty darn big. The plan for us is to run behind the big boys. I’m excited about the opportunity to run the football.”
Manny Freeland was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach at Louise in December, and sees self-confidence as the key to the Hornets being in the playoff hunt.
“The best part is we really didn’t graduate that many,” Freeland said. “I think we may actually surprise a lot of people. I think we can be in the mix if these guys will believe in themselves.”
Runge’s Jeric Esparza was promoted to be the head coach at his alma mater a few weeks before practices began.
The Yellowjackets are the smallest Class 2A team in the state, and will battle a lack of numbers.
“We have to be in good enough shape to play a whole game,” Esparza said. “There were a lot of games last year where it felt like we were in the game for the first two quarters and after that, everyone’s legs were dead and it kind of felt like we were running on fumes. We’re trying to teach the kids the heart to push through, because you never know what can happen at the end of the game.”