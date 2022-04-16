With the past two years spent in a COVID-19 daze, Friday brought the chance for retirees and patients at the Twin Pines Nursing and Rehab Center on East Mockingbird Lane to visit with children and grandchildren unseen since 2020.

Wee children frolicked, collecting Easter eggs as their forebears watched. Bathed in the sunlight early Friday afternoon, residents and visitors enjoyed a variety of foods outdoors.

"Things are going back to normal pre-pandemic," said Mistan Schmidt, 39, the facility's administrator. "It's going back to a normal life again with interactions. It's been great to see."

Friday was the first large facility-wide visit at Twin Pines in two years.

Louisa Davila, 72, president of the resident council group, said it's been a nice return to normalcy. Davila, who uses a wheelchair, has been at Twin Pines for the past 20 years.

Her husband of 51 years, Uvaldo Davila, who does not live there, was at Twin Pines on Friday with a daughter and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louisa Davila said the situation has been improving.

"It's doing a lot better. It was visits by the phone mostly before," she said. "It's getting more normal."

Texans approved Proposition 6 (Senate Joint Resolution 19) on Nov. 2, 2021, which allowed residents of long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living centers to choose an "essential caregiver." The caregiver may not be denied in-person visitation under most circumstances. Proposition 6 also allowed the Texas Legislature to create guidelines for essential caregiver visitation policies for these facilities.

Schmidt, the administrator, said there were typically events throughout the year at the home pre-COVID around the holidays, with Christmas being the largest one.

This year, she said, it was nice to prepare for the Easter event, with the staff helping stuff eggs.

"We did a lot. The staff had to step up a lot," she said. "It's been great to see."

With about 110 residents at Twin Pines, Schmidt said, her staff has tried to ease the impact on residents. At first, residents were only allowed to see their descendants through closed windows.

"Every resident has an iPod, and we set up Skype visits," Schmidt said.

Skype is a video conferencing platform that allows users to make voice and video calls over the internet.

"As the rules have changed, we've allowed indoor visits and small outdoor visits," she said.