Temperatures climbing into the 100s did not stop some people from changing their plans to swim, fish or simply relax along the Guadalupe River on Sunday.
Pebble Beach, located inside Riverside Park, was the site for the activities.
Under the shade of their canopy, one group ate hot dogs and cookies while listening to country music.
"We probably come down here (to Riverside Park) once a week, but this is the first time we've brought the tent and stayed for a while," Tom Preiss said. "We live close by."
Preiss and his party spent some of the morning and afternoon at the beach. In addition to the food and tunes, they skipped rocks and threw around a football.
Kendra Douglas, Preiss' girlfriend, said their shady spot made the experience at the beach easier to enjoy.
"It's just been great getting to be out here with everybody," Douglas, 46, said.
At one corner of the canopy, Kyleigh Douglas, Kendra's daughter, nursed her 8-month old Gracelynn. A pit full of toys kept Gracelynn entertained when she wasn't in her mother's lap.
"We've been planning this trip for five weekends and today we finally got around to doing it," Kyleigh Douglas , 21, said. "We got to swim and wander off for a little bit today.
On the other side of Pebble Beach, Carmen Martinez cast a fishing pole while her friend Sarita Nunez watched from the shoreline.
"I haven't gotten anything yet, just been throwing in my pole," Martinez, 61, said.
Nunez, a Victoria resident, said the city offers a nice beach scenery, despite it not being on the coast.
"People need to know about this little beach," Nunez, 62, said. "It's nice and quiet and you don't need to drive out to Port Lavaca or Corpus Christi."
When planning a day at Pebble Beach with family and friends, Preiss said a morning arrival may be best for those who are setting up a cookout.
"Come early in order to get the best spot," he said.