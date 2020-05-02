A fire partly engulfed a Victoria home late Friday night with the cause still under investigation.
Some family members escaped from the house at 2306 Ozark St. on their own, and the Victoria Fire Department helped rescue the others, including a 10-year-old boy and the brand new family dog. No injuries were reported.
The fire came at a tough time, said Mariah Flores, a family member of the homeowners.
Geoff Sloan reports on news pertaining to your safety and what is breaking now. He received his Bachelor's in International Relations with minors in Journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
