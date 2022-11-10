The five family members who were injured Wednesday morning when their home caught fire at 2501 Lone Tree Road remained hospitalized in critical condition Thursday.
Some residents in the neighborhood didn't learn about the fire until it was over, bringing feelings of fear over how close to home things were, but wishing the family the best as they recover.
The family was initially transported to a local hospital for treatment by Victoria Fire Department Emergency Medical Services. They were then transferred to San Antonio Military Medical Center and University Hospital in San Antonio, according to a Victoria Fire Marshal's Office news release.
The mother and one child received the most serious injuries, said Tracy Fox, Victoria Fire Department fire chief.
He declined to release the family's names for privacy reasons.
The family was taken to San Antonio because the hospitals there are equipped to treat burn and fire victims, he said.
No firefighters were hurt in the rescue, but a police officer suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, Fox said.
The officer was checked over after the incident and returned to duty that night, said Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokesperson.
Fox was not aware of any injuries among the residents who tried to rescue the family from the burning mobile home.
Firefighters were dispatched to the mobile home at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the home burning.
Upon arriving, first responders found a small child outside the home and neighbors attempting to get the remaining residents from the home.
With heavy smoke and flames coming out of the mobile home when firefighters and officers entered, the first responders rescued two unconscious adults and two unconscious children.
First responders observed fire and smoke damage throughout the mobile home with the heaviest damage being toward the rear, according to the marshal's office's release. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the structure's interior, with some visible damage on the outside.
Marshal's Office investigator Kevin Lamprecht investigated the scene and did not observe any functional smoke detectors in the home, according to the release said.
Thursday morning, the mobile home was boarded up with glass and diapers laying out front from chaos of early Wednesday morning. Some of the residents did not know a fire happened.
Maria Rojas, 33, who lives one lot over from the burned mobile home, said people who know her and her family were calling to check on her. She too has a five-member family with three children there.
Rojas didn't know the family or who the bystanders who worked to save the family, but she was in shock because of the closeness of that home to hers while her and her family were asleep, she said.
Another neighbor, Robert Rocha, 38, also slept through the fire.
The family generally keeps to themselves, but he often saw the kids playing in the neighborhood, Rocha said.
"I hope they'll be alright," he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Fox said Thursday.
Preliminary investigation does not indicate any suspicious activity, according to the Marshal's Office's release.