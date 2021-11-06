Victoria Fire Department history

1869: A group of volunteers band together and form a bucket brigade to combat several serious conflagrations. This group formed Victoria Fire Company No.1

1870: The Downtown Engine House is formed by the city and C. R. Alden, a tradesman who had previous experience with volunteer fire organizations.

1871: The Victoria Fire Department purchases its first hand-operated fire pump from Mobile, Ala.

1910: The first five salaried firefighters are hired at $50 per month to perform "fire department and street duty."

1930: The department was now fully motorized with two combination pumper and hose trucks, a straight hose truck and a car for the fire chief.

1995: Emergency Medical Services and Firefighters merge into one unit.

2018: The Victoria Fire Department is recognized for best practices by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association.

2019: Partnered with South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to provide whole blood on ambulances.

2021: Victoria Fire Department celebrates 150th anniversary