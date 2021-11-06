Shannon Martin believes every kid goes through a phase where they want to be a firefighter. For him and his son, that dream stuck.
"It was not orchestrated or anything, believe it or not," said Martin, a 53-year-old Victoria native who next year will mark 35 years of service with the Victoria Fire Department. His son, Weston Martin, has been with the department for seven years. "I think we both just felt 'it' — that want to serve the people around us. That's my theory, at least."
With more than 40 years of service to Victoria and its residents between them, the Martins are just two of many families who have served together at the Victoria Fire Department. Several families have filled its ranks over its 150-year history, according to current and previous department officials.
Though it was unintentional, the two Martins followed similar paths to get to where they are now.
The eldest Martin first came to the department after graduating from Stroman High School in 1987. The following year, after completing a three-month training program at Texas A&M University in College Station, he said he "put all his eggs in one basket" by only applying to work at the Victoria Fire Department.
For him, the prospects of returning home and serving in the community that raised him outpaced any ambitions to go to larger departments or cities. Ultimately, he was one of four hired from an applicant pool of 12 vying for a position with the department.
As an 18-year-old who said he didn't know much about the job he was just hired for, his first day reporting to then-Station 2 was nerve-racking.
"I pulled into the station parking lot maybe 45 minutes or an hour early for my 7 a.m. shift and just sat there waiting for other people to show up," he said. "I was super nervous."
Now, Shannon Martin works in a Station 1 office, which is next to the old Station 2 that was converted into a gym and storage area. In 2016, he was promoted to assistant fire chief of operations, which tasks him to oversee all fire and emergency medical responders with the department.
While talking about his time with the department on Thursday, he pointed to framed photos of his family that are displayed behind his desk.
"I lost a lot of time here. A lot of Christmases and Thanksgivings," he said. "They understood, but that didn't make it easier."
While it was difficult not seeing his father as often, Weston Martin said he was still there when it mattered and was a great role model growing up. He said most others understood as well, recalling instances when he explained to his friends why his father couldn't come to all of his high school football games.
"People got it," said Weston Martin, who is now 30. Since joining the department almost eight years ago, he has been promoted to fire engineer, which sees him driving and operating the fire engines on calls. "It was tough, but I knew my dad was doing important work. That made all the difference."
The younger Martin said he was inspired to follow in his father's footsteps at a young age. Then, his father would take him and his two sisters to the old Station 2, interacting with other firefighters on shift. Some of those firefighters, Weston Martin said, he now works alongside.
"I remember thinking they were so heroic. It is an experience to now be working alongside some of them," he said.
Fire Chief Tracy Fox said a handful of family members have previously or currently work together in the department. The practice, he said, is commonplace in larger departments.
Richard Kemp, who worked at the Victoria Fire Department from 1956 to 1959, said the practice was common in his day, too.
Kemp, who is 84 and lives in Rockport, said he is amazed by how far the department has come since he was there.
"It really is leaps and bounds from where it used to be," he said, recalling the 1950's era firetrucks the department would use. "We didn't even have a roof over our head in those things much less all those computers and gizmos they have now."
For Weston Martin, the 150th anniversary of the department is an incredible milestone. He said he is fascinated with the history of the department', which began as an all-volunteer force that organized to combat fires in the city after several large blazes destroyed large swaths of land in 1869.
Now, the department has expanded since then to include six fire stations, all of which are staffed daily.
"It is crazy to imagine what those guys back then would think of what the department is now. What they started," he said.
Shannon Martin said it has been an honor to devote three decades of his life to the department.
"It is crazy to think I have contributed nearly 35 years of that 150 year-legacy," he said. "It has been a dream come true."
