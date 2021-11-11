To his sister-in-law, Sylvester Hernandez Jr. was one of the funniest jokesters around.
"He was always cracking jokes. That was just who he was," said Megan Gonzales, of Bay City, who remembers growing up with him when their parents married more than 20 years ago. She was 4 years old, and he was 9 at the time. "There was never anyone he couldn't make laugh."
Hernandez, who also lived in Bay City, was one of three men found dead at the scene of a Monday morning shooting in Mission Valley, an unincorporated community in northwest Victoria County. He was 30.
Gonzales said her brother-in-law worked many odds and ends jobs. Recently, he began working in Palacios. Last week he told her he was going to Victoria for something work-related, she said.
The news of his death has been challenging for her family. On Monday, when they first heard of the shooting, she began calling businesses and law enforcement to find out whether her brother was involved, fearing the worst.
"We just hoped he had got out somehow, or that he had run," she said. "I think he was first with (Marty Jacob), but I don't know the other people he was with."
Victoria County residents Marty Jacob, 58, and Thomas Jones, 28, were the other two found dead at the scene, a home in the 10000 block of Farm-to-Market Road in Mission Valley. Hernandez's sister-in-law said he was friends with Jacob.
According to appraisal district records, Jacob owned property and a home in that block.
Gonzales said she last spoke with Hernandez last week. Then, he told her he was going to Victoria for work. Her last communication with him, she said, was a late-night text message that she did not respond to.
"It hurts. I wish I had responded and got him out of this somehow," she said.
A fourth person was injured in the shooting. That person’s identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, according to a Thursday sheriff's office news release.
On Thursday, a search of the area where the shooting occurred was underway by state and federal agencies. That search is being conducted by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Will Franklin, of the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, said Emilio Miguel Macedo, 32, as of Thursday was the only suspect in the shooting.
Hernandez's sister-in-law said she did not know how her brother-in-law knew Macedo.
Macedo was custody at the Victoria County Jail on bonds totaling $2,075,000, and he was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance 28-200 grams, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records.
Gonzales said her family just wants answers.
"We just want to know what and how this could happen," she said. "It is just so wrong."
