It was a day for family victories Friday as both the market steer and the market lamb grand champions were a family affair in terms of working toward success.
From the moment Sloan Svetlik, 8, a Nazareth Academy third grader and Aloe 4-H member, walked his steer Conrad, a Charlais Cross breed, into the show pen of the Victoria Livestock Show for the exotic heavyweight division, not much stood out about his steer.
It was just rather unassuming, said Dean Fuchs, Victoria Livestock Show steer judge, but as it walked around and the more Fuchs talked to Sloan, the more the steer charmed the judge.
Throughout the competition, Fuchs would highlight Sloan, a first time competitor, and Conrad as perfect examples of what livestock shows are about, noting his character and the discipline of his 1,387 pound steer.
When it came time to select a grand champion, it was an easy decision for Fuchs picking Sloan and his steer.
To see the judge take the time to chat to the kids and go beyond just judging the animal was great to see, and for his son to win over Fuchs was a point of pride for Sloan's father, Thomas Svetlik.
"We teach him those values at home and to see him just do it made me proud," Svetlik said.
However, the accomplishment isn't just Sloan's alone. This is a family project that Svetlik, a former 1996 Victoria Livestock grand champion, has had his sons involved in to teach them the same lessons he learned from raising his livestock.
Sloan, Sutton Svetlik, 13, and Sawyer Svetlik, 10, all helped each other raise their steers over the last year, and it was a joy to see all their hard work pay off, they said.
Sloan's brothers weren't surprised that Conrad did the best out of all of them, since among their steers he was always the first one in line to eat and always ready for whatever they asked of it.
The grand champion had few words as a first time competitor beyond saying it felt good to win.
Thomas Svetlik believes Sloan doesn't fully understand just how big an accomplish it was to win the grand champion steer, but he feels over time he'll come to appreciate the accomplishment more.
As for the market lambs, it was a category dominated by the Feuerbachers. Twins Levi Feuerbacher, 12, Amry Feuerbacher, 12, won both the the grand and reserve market lamb prizes, respectively.
The twins have been showing lambs for five years and upon winning both they and their family became overwhelmed with emotion as their working two-three hours a day with the lambs on top of school for the last nine months had paid off.
For a while, it was bittersweet. Their older brother, Trapper Feuerbacher, 16, who has been showing for eight years, didn't seem like he would get to enjoy it with them, which would have been disappointing for the twins because Trapper helped them raise their lambs along with his own throughout the nine months.
However, Trapper would win the senior division showmanship title to make it a full-blown, award-winning day for the family.
It was great to see their hard work pay off, their mother Myra Feuerbacher said.
"I'm so proud to see them win together after everything," Feuerbacher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.