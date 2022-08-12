Port Lavaca seamstress Sheila Abigail could never find clothes that appealed to her taste growing up.
In those days, Abigail, 25, obsessed over the dresses her grandmother made for big events for those in her neighborhood from the colors to how grand they looked.
"That was really amazing to me, and I would say 'I want to do that'," she said. "She never taught me herself, because by the time I found out she did that, she was already too old."
This drove her to learn how to sew and make her own clothes that fit her more bold and colorful taste that was offered at the store, Abigail said. She drew out designs often, and when she got to high school, she took fashion design courses.
"She would have little talent shows and make things out of whatever," Abigail's mom Maria Solis said. "Tablecloths mostly (would go missing)."
However, it wasn't until the start of the pandemic two and a half years ago that she would turn her joy of making clothes into her business, Abigail said.
"Somebody asked me to make pillows for someone that had passed away. They had clothes left over and for Christmas they wanted me to make something out of the clothes and put a little message on it," she said. "It started with that, and it brought so much joy to her that I could start doing this for other people."
Soon, more people would ask her to use her talents, and it quickly evolved into a self-titled business that did alterations, custom designs and more, Abigail said.
She has continued to grow her business and took part in her first fashion show Saturday, showcasing many of her designs, which are as loud and colorful as the dresses she idealized as a child, but she also takes into account function, she said.
Abigail's childhood friend Kealy Farra, a Los Angeles-based wardrobe stylist who in the last five years has worked with magazines such as Cosmopolitan, companies like Nike and some films, is particularly proud of her.
"I think it's amazing what she's doing in Texas because I know how difficult it can be to bring fashion to there and market yourself," Farra said.
Texas is often behind on fashion trends in terms of expressing themselves as residents will often settle for something comfortable such as fisherman or Western wear in their daily life, she said. In LA, many people dress boldly and use fashion to express who they are.
"To bring that kind of feeling to Texas, but in a more comfortable way, is what Sheila's trying to do, and I think that's amazing," Farra said.
Having more designers like Abigail in places like Texas pushing bold design with functionality in mind is critical to the growth of the fashion industry as a whole, she said. The industry has been putting an emphasis on sustainability in recent years, but having designers in the middle of the country who put functionality at the forefront will help fashion move forward.
One such example of this is a black dress Abigail made out of swimsuit material, which despite its color, breathes easily and keeps the wearer cool in the hot and humid environment of South Texas.
Abigail and Farra will be collaborating on a professional wear line in the near future, and Farra is excited to work with her friend as she is getting started.
Regardless of how much she grows though, one thing Abigail plans to do is make sure her designs remain as affordable as they can as she remembers seeing designs she would want that were mass-produced, but extremely expensive, Abigail said.
So much of the industry success is based on word of mouth, and she looks forward to seeing Abigail continue to grow from gaining exposure, Farra said. She encourages anyone who has an idea for something they want from a custom work perspective or simply something that says something about them that is functional to reach out and give Abigail a chance of creating something wonderful for them.
