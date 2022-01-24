HALLETTSVILLE — A mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two young brothers remained under investigation Monday by the Hallettsville Police Department.
The children, Carter Thomas Goode, 3 years, and Louis J. Goode IV, 5 months, were home with their father, Louis J. Goode III, when the fire broke out, said the children's grandmother, Andrea Bacon, of Hallettsville.
Their mother, Tyesha Goode, was at work, Bacon said.
The father was taken to Lavaca Medical Center for treatment, Bacon said.
Bacon described her grandchildren as very lovable and playful.
"Carter loved cars, you know the little sports cars. My car is full of his cars," she said as she became emotional.
The family had lived in the mobile home at 307 Pecan St. for a few months, Bacon said.
About 20 mobile homes are in the park.
The fire was reported at 8:39 a.m., said Hallettsville Fire Chief Stephen Grahmann.
The fire destroyed the home, leaving melted siding hanging from the front and a large open area along the side where the fire had burned the sides away.
A short time after 10:30 a.m., Hallettsville volunteer firefighters were wrapping up the hoses and leaving the scene.
Police investigators remained on the scene investigating the fire. A spokesman for the department said late Monday afternoon information on the fire would not be available until Tuesday.
