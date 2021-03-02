Christian Fowler, 38, prepares to apply a Band-Aid to the arm of Leonard Steffek, 73, as his father H.E. Fowler, 65, sorts through paperwork. Christian and his brother Jarod Fowler, 26, both Industrial High School graduates, drove from out of town to help run the first vaccination clinic at Rogers Pharmacy in Edna on Tuesday.
Christian Fowler, 26, watches as his brother Jarod Fowler, 38, administers the vaccine to Helen Steffek, 70, at Rogers Pharmacy in Edna. The Fowlers, who both graduated from Industrial High School, traveled from out of town to help their father H.E. Fowler, who works at the pharmacy, run its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
EDNA — The several dozen community members who filed into Rogers Pharmacy in Edna on Tuesday to get vaccinated were greeted at the door by pharmacist H.E. Fowler. After they filled out their paperwork, Fowler escorted them in small groups to a back room, where his sons, Jarod and Christian Fowler, worked together to fill syringes and administer shots.
"We're crowded with Fowlers, aren't we," said Leonard Steffek, 73, as he waited to receive his vaccine on Tuesday.
