SEADRIFT —The Sanders family has called Seadrift their home for over 70 years, but they plan to leave if nuclear reactors are built 15 miles north of them.
Liz Sanders and her son Archie Sanders, already concerned about toxic chemicals from Dow Chemical's Seadrift Operations and the Formosa Plastics plant in Point Comfort, said the proposal to build four small modular reactors on a site owned by Dow would be the last straw.
Dow and Maryland-based X-energy, which designed the technology for the reactors, announced last month that they aim to bring all four reactors online by 2030. The carbon-free energy source would replace the natural gas-fired plant Dow uses to power its facilities in Seadrift.
The project is pending federal approval. The partnering companies said they plan to submit a permit application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission some time next year.
During a presentation in Victoria on May 23, a Dow executive touted the 60-year life span of the 200,000 billiard ball-sized fuel pebbles, which are coated to prevent leaks.
“One of the great things about this technology is that it provides reliable power, but it also provides a constant and reliable steam source for us, which turns the turbines and makes all the machines work,” said Daniel Womack, Dow's Global Director Climate and Carbon Policy.
Liz Sanders said she is concerned about the lack of a permanent waste site and what might happen if nuclear waste is "just sitting around."
X-energy spokesperson Robert McEntyre said nuclear waste will be stored in an underground canister at Dow's Seadrift site, until the federal government opens up a geologic depository, where waste would be buried.
A plan to open a depository inside the Yucca Mountain site in Nevada has stalled.
"The X-100 plant is designed to store all spent fuel for the entire 60-year operational life in one designated spent fuel storage building per reactor," McEntyre said in an email Thursday.
The Sanders' said they know friends and family who have been diagnosed with cancer due to exposure to toxic chemicals.
"I'm looking at three generations who are scared to death to get into the bays out here anymore because of the pollution, like the Alcoa mercury and Formosa leaving plastics," Liz, 72, said.
Wind and solar energy sources should be considered as an alternative, they said.
"We have plenty of wind around here," Liz said.
"You don't have the possibility of a meltdown," Archie, 44, said. "What's the worst thing that could happen with a wind turbine? It blows over and kills a cow?"
Archie, who runs a boat repair business from his family's property, said he is concerned about a radioactive leak, like the ones at Chernobyl, Fukushima and Three Mile Island.
"It's built by man, and so there's a possibility of flaws," he said.
McEntrye, the X-energy spokesperson, said the safety of the nuclear reactor's employees, as well as the local residents and the natural environment, is a "top priority" for the company.
"As the technology integrated in Seadrift, the technology will meet all required safety standards and regulatory requirements as well as Dow's hallmark operations, environmental, and product safety standards," McEntyre said in a statement.
Karen Hadden, an Austin-based environmentalist who started a "No Nuclear Waste" campaign, also favors wind and solar over nuclear energy.
"I think its likely there will be unforeseen problems," said Hadden, who is also the executive director of the SEED Coalition.
The nuclear power plant’s fuel source, known as TRISO particles, was cited in 2019 by the U.S. Department of Energy as the “most robust nuclear fuel on Earth.”
A group Seadrift residents plan to get together in September to discuss the nuclear reactors, Liz Sanders said. The group plans to raise awareness for their cause by handing out flyers around town.