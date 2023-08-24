A federal trial was underway Thursday to determine the future of a program that allows immigrants into the country if they have a citizen who will support them.

The program applies to immigrants from Cuba, Honduras, Guatamala and Venezuela and allows them to remain in the U.S. for two years.

To be considered for the program, immigrant applicants must have an American citizen willing to sponsor them, support them financially and provide them a place to live.

Attorneys representing Texas and 20 other states, are suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, saying in court documents the program is unlawful because it does not address migrant applications on a case-by-case basis, is not urgent for humanitarian reasons and provides no significant benefit to the public. Texas' attorneys have also said the department "effectively created a new visa program — without the formalities of legislation from Congress."

Attorneys representing the defendants said the program helps fill labor shortages, reunifies family members and plays an important role in foreign policies.

The trial lacks a jury and will be decided by U.S. District Court Judge Drew Tipton.

Thursday, about a dozen attorneys representing the 21 states, Department of Homeland Security and a group of sponsors filled a fourth-floor courtroom in the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building.

Attorneys for the defendants and the department decided not to present opening arguments in court. Monika Langerica, a senior attorney with UCLA's Center for Immigration Law and Policy, gave an opening statement.