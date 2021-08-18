A 38-year-old Beeville woman has been arrested on charges of attempting to bring meth to an inmate with whom she also had a sexual relationship, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery.
A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment Aug. 11 against Jolienne Salinas. On Tuesday, she was arrested by law enforcement officers. She is set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason B. Libby at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in Corpus Christi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.